Man cleared after serving 20 years for murder

Taranto, February 23 - A 51-year-old man from Fragagnano near Taranto was released from prison Thursday after being cleared of a murder committed in 1995. Angelo Massaro served over 20 years for killing Lorenzo Fersurella near Taranto. Massaro was convicted on the basis of a wiretap and an informant's tip-off but cleared at appeal when his lawyer proved he had been somewhere else on the night of the murder. Massaro's case was the subject of a parliamentary question from the Radical Party.