More Italians doing regular sport - CONI

Rome
23/02/2017
Rome, February 23 - More Italians are engaging in sport on a regular basis, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and national statistics agency ISTAT said Thursday. The numbers were up from 21.5% of Italisn in 2013 to 25.1% last year, they said. The proportion of Italians doing sport occasionally also rose, from 9.1% to 9.7%. But the number of couch potatoes is still high. More than a third of Italians, or 23.1 million people aged three and above, have a sedentary lifestyle and do not practise sport or any other physical activity in their spare time.
