Rome

Work vouchers stabilized - INPS

'Modest' rise of 3.8% follows big falls after crackdown

Work vouchers stabilized - INPS

Rome, February 23 - Pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday that sales of controversial 10-euro vouchers to pay for occasional work had stabilised. It said sales of the vouchers amounted to 8.9 million in January, a "modest rise" of 3.9%, and close to the level of 8.5 million in January 2016. Sales of the vouchers dropped sharply from October after new traceability norms came in amid fears the system was being abused and used for long-time and sometimes permanent employment.

