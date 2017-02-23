Turin

Robotic surgery 'salvages' ectopic kidney for transplant

Technique used for 1st time in world at Turin Molinette hospital

Robotic surgery 'salvages' ectopic kidney for transplant

Turin, February 23 - Doctors at Turin's Molinette hospital said Thursday that they had used robotic surgery to remove an ectopic kidney from a woman and transplant it to another patient on dialysis in a world first. Renal ectopia is a condition in which a kidney is not located in its usual position, leading to chronic pain and infections. The kidney is question was functional despite being in a difficult position to reach, close the uterus. Normally the kidney would have been discarded. Both the donor and the patient who received the organ, a 51-year-old, are well, doctors said. The hospital said the result was a "happy end to two situations of suffering". The surgery was performed by a team led by Professor Paolo Gontero. "Robotic surgery was fundamental in this particular situation was fundamental," said Gontero. "The robot's help enabled us to have the surgical accuracy needed for such a delicate operation".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Aborti clandestini a Messina, condanne pesanti per i due medici

Aborti clandestini a Messina, condanne pesanti per i due medici

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Incidenti in città, due feriti

Incidenti in città, due feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33