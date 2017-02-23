Turin

Listen to people, open the market - Uber (2)

First official statement after taxi revolt

Listen to people, open the market - Uber

Turin, February 23 - Uber, in its first official statement after Italy's taxi revolt against its spread, said Thursday "today we are finally able to offer people what they want: more choice and quality of the service they use to move. The new technologies can and must enable this by following rules made to safeguard consumers and open up to competition in the sector". It said "only in this way will it be possible to have ever cheaper services and to create jobs. We hope the government also listens to the voices of citizens and consumers". Taxi drivers struck for six days across Italy and Rome endured mayhem on Tuesday as protesters clashed with police and blew in windows with firecrackers, while making Fascist salutes. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio ended the dispute by promising legislation within a month to regulate the sector in a "fair" way without "giving into those in the streets".

