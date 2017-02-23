Shots fired in Naples in front of children

Naples

Poppella pastry shop in Sanità district targeted

Naples, February 23 - Shots were fired at a well known pastry shop in the Sanità district of Naples on Thursday morning while children were walking to school. No one was reported hurt in the incident outside Poppella in Via Arena 24. One of the shots hit a mobile display case for warming pastries on the pavement outside. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris described the incident as "unacceptable, serious and unheard of" and called on the State to intervene. "The forces of law and order need to be reinforced," he said. The Sanità district north of the city centre has long been characterised by poverty, unemployment and the widespread presence of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia.

