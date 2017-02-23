Orlando says PD must change to be truly useful

Rome
23/02/2017
Rome, February 23 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday that the ruling Democratic Party (PD) needs to change as he announced he was standing to be its leader. "I have decided to stand because I think responsibility is required and I believe that the PD must change profoundly to be truly useful to Italy and the problems of the Italian people, who are going through difficult times at the moment".
