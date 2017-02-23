Rome

Orlando says PD must change to be truly useful

Italians going through tough times, says minister

Orlando says PD must change to be truly useful

Rome, February 23 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday that the ruling Democratic Party (PD) needs to change as he announced he was standing to be its leader. "I have decided to stand because I think responsibility is required and I believe that the PD must change profoundly to be truly useful to Italy and the problems of the Italian people, who are going through difficult times at the moment".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Aborti clandestini a Messina, condanne pesanti per i due medici

Aborti clandestini a Messina, condanne pesanti per i due medici

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Incidenti in città, due feriti

Incidenti in città, due feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33