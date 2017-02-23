Orlando to challenge Renzi for PD leadership (2)

Rome, February 23 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday that he will challenge ex-premier Matteo Renzi for the leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at an upcoming congress. "I have decided to stand because I believe that politics should not just be arrogance and I am not resigned to that," Orlando said on the sidelines of an initiative in the Rome seaside district of Ostia. Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano has said he too will stand for the leadership, having opted not to join a group of left-wingers headed by former PD chief Pier Luigi Bersani who have broken away due to differences with Renzi. Bersani and his allies said Tuesday that they were quitting the PD after Renzi refused to make a series of concessions to them and moved ahead with triggering a congress where he aims to be re-elected as party chief with a renewed mandate.