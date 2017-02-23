Rome

Growth insufficient to get out of crisis-Confindustria

Industrial employers see low GDP rise in first quarter

Growth insufficient to get out of crisis-Confindustria

Rome, February 23 - The CSC research unit of industrial employers' Confederation said Thursday that Italy's growth was "insufficient to get out of the crisis". In a report, the CSC pointed out that Italy's growth was the lowest in the eurozone and is expected to stay modest in the first quarter of 2017. It said that, after growing 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, Italy's GDP is set to rise 0.3% in the January-March period. It said growth was held back by "uncertainty, especially political".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Aborti clandestini a Messina, condanne pesanti per i due medici

Aborti clandestini a Messina, condanne pesanti per i due medici

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Incidenti in città, due feriti

Incidenti in città, due feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33