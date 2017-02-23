Growth insufficient to get out of crisis-Confindustria

Rome, February 23 - The CSC research unit of industrial employers' Confederation said Thursday that Italy's growth was "insufficient to get out of the crisis". In a report, the CSC pointed out that Italy's growth was the lowest in the eurozone and is expected to stay modest in the first quarter of 2017. It said that, after growing 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, Italy's GDP is set to rise 0.3% in the January-March period. It said growth was held back by "uncertainty, especially political".