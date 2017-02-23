Orlando to challenge Renzi for PD leadership

Rome
23/02/2017
Rome, February 23 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday that he will challenge ex-premier Matteo Renzi for the leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at an upcoming congress. "I have decided to stand because I believe that politics should not just be arrogance and I am not resigned to that," Orlando said on the sidelines of an initiative in the Rome seaside district of Ostia.
