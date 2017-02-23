Turin

Robotic surgery 'salvages' ectopic kidney

Technique used for 1st time in world at Turin Molinette hospital

Turin, February 23 - Doctors at Turin's Molinette hospital said Thursday that they had used robotic surgery to remove an ectopic kidney from a patient and transplant it to another on dialysis in world first. Renal ectopia is a condition in which a kidney is not located in its usual position, leading to chronic pain and infections. The kidney is question was functional despite being in a difficult position to reach. Both the donor and the patient who received the organ are well, doctors said.

