Robotic surgery 'salvages' ectopic kidney

Turin
23/02/2017
Turin, February 23 - Doctors at Turin's Molinette hospital said Thursday that they had used robotic surgery to remove an ectopic kidney from a patient and transplant it to another on dialysis in world first. Renal ectopia is a condition in which a kidney is not located in its usual position, leading to chronic pain and infections. The kidney is question was functional despite being in a difficult position to reach. Both the donor and the patient who received the organ are well, doctors said.
