Pope warns against 'scandal' of a double life

Rome, February 23 - Pope Francis on Thursday warned Catholics against leading a double life during morning Mass at the Vatican guesthouse where he resides."What is scandal?" asked the pope. "Scandal is saying one thing and doing another: it's leading a double life," he continued. "Double life in everything: I am very Catholic, I always go to Mass, I belong to this and that association, but I do not lead a Christian life, I don't pay my employees a fair wage, I exploit people, I have dirty business dealings, I engage in money laundering… Double life," Francis said.