Soccer: Juve take step towards Champions League quarters

Rome
23/02/2017
Rome, February 23 - Juventus took a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday when they beat Porto 2-0 away in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Second-half goals by substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves gave the Italian champions the upper hand ahead of the return in Turin on March 16. Porto's Alex Telles was sent off in the 27th minute after getting two yellow cards in quick successor for reckless tackles.
