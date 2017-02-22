No Alitalia talks today, strike confirmed says union (2)

Rome
22/02/2017
Rome, February 22 - The head of the FILT CGIL air transport union, Nino Cortorillo, on Tuesday denied there would be talks with Confindustria air chapter Assaereo on Alitalia contract renewals today and confirmed a strike involving Alitalia, airport and handling companies, as well as foreign airline ground staff from 14:00 to 18:00 tomorrow. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda called for the resumption of union-management talks, saying "the most important thing is that there is a return to a more harmonious way of working between the management and unions, and above all talks". Alitalia is set to present a business plan expected to contain up to 2,000 jobs cuts at the start of next month after posting a 500-million-euro loss in 2016.
Le altre notizie
