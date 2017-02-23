Moroccan envoy says No to camps for turned-back migrants (2)

'Can't park human beings' Hassan Abouyoub tells ANSA Forum

(ANSAmed) - Rome, February 23 - Moroccan Ambassador to Rome Hassan Abouyoub on Thursday rejected the idea of setting up camps in North Africa for asylum seekers who get sent back after being intercepted at sea while trying to reach Europe. "It is not culturally acceptable," Abouyoub told an ANSA Forum. "It is not acceptable to park human beings. I don't give lessons to Europe but the security response (to migrant flows) is not suitable and has not produced results". Abouyoub said a collective approach was needed to stop increasing migrant flows and argued that promoting development was crucial to attacking the problem at the source. "No country is able to address (this issue) on its own," Abouyoub told the forum. "It requires a collective approach of solidarity and shared responsibility". He said that the approach of Morocco, which from being a country of origin and transit for migrants has now also become a country of immigration, "is that of the Rabat Conference, based on attacking the causes at the origin, accelerating human development to reduce the flows at the source".

