Accelerate development to stop migrant flows -Moroccan envoy

23/02/2017
(ANSAmed) - Rome, February 23 - Moroccan Ambassador to Rome Hassan Abouyoub said Thursday that a collective approach was needed to stop increasing migrant flows and argued that promoting development was crucial to attack the problem at the source. "No country is able to address (this issue) on its own," Abouyoub told an ANSA Forum. "It requires a collective approach of solidarity and shared responsibility". He said that the approach of Morocco, which from being a country of origin and transit for migrants has now also become a country of immigration, "is that of the Rabat Conference, based on attacking the causes at the origin, accelerating human development to reduce the flows at the source".
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online