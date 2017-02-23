Retail sales almost flat in 2016, up 0.1% - ISTAT (2)

Rome
23/02/2017
Rome, February 23 - Retail sales were practically flat in 2016, increasing just 0.1% in value terms with respect to 2015, ISTAT said on Thursday. Sales were down 0.3% in volume terms, the national statistics agency said. Only large retailers posted gains, with sales in value terms up 1.2% for those with six to 49 employers, and up 0.9% for those with over 50. Sales for small retailers were down 1.8%. Retail sales were down 0.5% in values terms in December compared to November and dropped 0.7% in volume terms, ISTAT said. The national statistics agency added that sales were down 0.2% in value terms with respect to December 2015 and were 0.6% lower in volume terms.
