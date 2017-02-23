Too early to judge Trump, says Mattarella

Beijing
23/02/2017
Beijing, February 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said during a visit to China on Thursday that it was still to early to judge United States President Donald Trump's administration. "We are still at the start of this new presidency in the United States," Mattarella said in an interview with the CCTV network. "It is necessary to wait for its concrete development before making evaluations and, therefore, evaluate the conduct that will be adopted".
