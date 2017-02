House confirms confidence for Milleproroghe

Rome, February 22 - The House on Wednesday confirmed its confidence in Paolo Gentiloni's government in a vote on the Milleproroghe decree that garnered 337 ayes, 197 nays and two abstentions. The decree, containing a hodgepodge of measures tacked on to the 2017 budget, is expected to be definitively passed at about noon on Thursday. Taxi drivers across Italy have protested a measure in the decree allegedly favouring car-hire service Uber, with a Rome demo marred by violence Tuesday. A six-day nationwide taxi strike ended after government mediation Tuesday night.