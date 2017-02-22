Decree for south becomes law (3)

Rome, February 22 - A decree containing a package of measures to boost Italy's poorer south, the Mezzogiorno, became law after it was passed by a big majority in the Senate Wednesday. The government did not need to attach a confidence vote to the decree, which passed by 122 votes for to 44 against and 50 abstentions. Just before Christmas cabinet approved the decree containing urgent interventions for "social and territorial cohesion", with particular focus on critical situations in the less prosperous Mezzogiorno. Cabinet Undersecretary Luciano Pizzetti said the decree would "boost various areas of the Mezzogiorno and help many of our fellow citizens who are living in serious discomfort".