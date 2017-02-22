Decree for south becomes law (3)

Rome
22/02/2017
Rome, February 22 - A decree containing a package of measures to boost Italy's poorer south, the Mezzogiorno, became law after it was passed by a big majority in the Senate Wednesday. The government did not need to attach a confidence vote to the decree, which passed by 122 votes for to 44 against and 50 abstentions. Just before Christmas cabinet approved the decree containing urgent interventions for "social and territorial cohesion", with particular focus on critical situations in the less prosperous Mezzogiorno. Cabinet Undersecretary Luciano Pizzetti said the decree would "boost various areas of the Mezzogiorno and help many of our fellow citizens who are living in serious discomfort".
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»
di Antonio Sisca
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online