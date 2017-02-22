100 protesting taxi drivers, traders ID'd (2)

Rome

Police scan CCTV footage

Rome, February 22 - Police scanning CCTV footage have identified some 100 taxi drivers and street traders who caused mayhem with protests in central Rome Tuesday, police sources said Wednesday. Four of the protesters including two members of the far-right Forza Nuova (New Force) group were arrested after clashing with police and smashing apartment and shop windows with firecrackers. Seven protesters were taken to hospital. The taxi drivers were protesting a government measure that would favour the expansion of Uber while the traders were protesting the EU's Bolkestein Directive forcing them to reapply for licenses. The day of chaos came on the sixth day of a nationwide taxi strike, which was ended by government mediation Tuesday night. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio vowed to frame a law securing both existing rights and liberalisation.

