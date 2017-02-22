Picking abortion doctors agst law says Lorenzin (5)

Brussels, February 22 - Rome's San Camillo Hospital's call for two abortion doctors to solve widespread conscientious objection is "not envisaged" by the law but hospitals can ask regional governments to complete "specific individual services", Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday, stressing that conscientious objection is respected in Italy. Earlier the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) slammed the planned hiring of two gynecologists at the San Camillo on a contract that reportedly envisages their dismissal if they refuse to perform abortions because it is against their consciences. The CEI said conscientious objection was "a right" that must be preserved. Women regularly complain about the difficulty of obtaining an abortion in Italian hospitals, where conscientious-objector doctors are a majority. According to the latest figures, seven out of 10 Italian doctors are conscientious objectors to abortion. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said the hirings were a way of making sure Italy's abortion law is upheld. "We have to face up to the issue of the real implementation of Law 194, also by trying innovative forms of a law that would otherwise not be upheld", he told reporters. The head of the Italian Free Association of Gynecologists for the Application of Law 194 (LAIGA), Silvana Agatone, said abortion "must be present in all hospital bodies, according to article 9 of Law 194. But this is not so: more than 40% of hospital bodies are illegal in Italy". photo: a demo in support of Italy's abortion law