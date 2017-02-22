Demonstrator with knuckle dusters cited (3)

Rome, February 22 - A man carrying knuckle dusters in a violent demo in Rome by taxi drivers and street traders Tuesday has been identified and cited, judicial sources said Wednesday. The former far right militant was stopped by police shortly after being photographed outside the HQ of the ruling Democratic Party. He has been cited for carrying a weapon. Police scanning CCTV footage have identified some 100 taxi drivers and street traders who caused mayhem with protests in central Rome Tuesday, police sources said Wednesday. Four of the protesters including two members of the far-right Forza Nuova (New Force) group were arrested after clashing with police and smashing apartment and shop windows with firecrackers. Seven protesters were taken to hospital. The taxi drivers were protesting a government measure that would favour the expansion of Uber while the traders were protesting the EU's Bolkestein Directive forcing them to reapply for licenses. The day of chaos came on the sixth day of a nationwide taxi strike, which was ended by government mediation Tuesday night. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio vowed to frame a law securing both existing rights and liberalisation.