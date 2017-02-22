Picking abortion doctors agst law says Lorenzin (3)

Brussels, February 22 - Rome's San Camillo Hospital's call for two abortion doctors to solve widespread conscientious objection is "not envisaged" by the law but hospitals can ask regional governments to complete "specific individual services", Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday, stressing that conscientious objection is respected in Italy. Earlier the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) slammed the planned hiring of two gynecologists at the San Camillo on a contract that reportedly envisages their dismissal if they refuse to perform abortions because it is against their consciences. The CEI said conscientious objection was "a right" that must be preserved. Women regularly complain about the difficulty of obtaining an abortion in Italian hospitals, where conscientious-objector doctors are a majority. According to the latest figures, seven out of 10 Italian doctors are conscientious objectors to abortion.