Rome not normal city but 'atom bomb' says Grillo (2)

Rome
22/02/2017
Rome, February 22 - Rome "is not a normal city (but) an atom bomb," anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday, deflecting criticism of M5S Mayor Virginia Raggi. "We have put in wonderful managers, extraordinary people, trustworthy, you can't expect more than that," he said. "What do you expect from the 5-Star Movement? What do you expected from Raggi?. What can she do in a situation like this? You must give us a hand, all of you". Grillo said Rome was "probably the biggest city in Europe by size, after London". Grillo has consistently defended Raggi after a string of appointments woes and amid an abuse-of-office probe, saying earlier this week that she was "a rock".
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»
di Antonio Sisca
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online