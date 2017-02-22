Rome

Rome not normal city but 'atom bomb' says Grillo (2)

M5S leader calls for Romans to be more active citizens

Rome not normal city but 'atom bomb' says Grillo (2)

Rome, February 22 - Rome "is not a normal city (but) an atom bomb," anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday, deflecting criticism of M5S Mayor Virginia Raggi. "We have put in wonderful managers, extraordinary people, trustworthy, you can't expect more than that," he said. "What do you expect from the 5-Star Movement? What do you expected from Raggi?. What can she do in a situation like this? You must give us a hand, all of you". Grillo said Rome was "probably the biggest city in Europe by size, after London". Grillo has consistently defended Raggi after a string of appointments woes and amid an abuse-of-office probe, saying earlier this week that she was "a rock".

