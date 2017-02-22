Turin

Girl, 7, rape trial times out after 20 years

Authorities say they will look into case

Turin, February 22 - Italian judicial authorities have said they will look into the case of a trial against a man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl 20 years ago that timed out because of the statute of limitations, allowing him to go free. The Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), the judiciary's self-governing body, said it would examine the case on Friday. CSM chief Giovanni Legnini said "we will see what happened, such cases risk undermining the authority of the justice system". The prosecutor general of the supreme Cassation Court of appeal, Pasquale Ciccolo, also said he would "try to understand" into what happened. The man was found guilty of raping his partner's daughter and given 12 years in jail at the first-instance trial in Alessandria in 1997. The Turin judge who pronounced the case timed out on Monday said "this is a case in which we should apologise to the Italian people".

