Raggi being prudent on Roma stadium, says Grillo

Rome, February 22 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday that the failure so far of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi to approve AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the capital was due to prudence. "Raggi is acting in a precautionary way," Grillo said of the much-delayed project during a visit to Rome. "She will make a statement in a day or two and so this story will end in one way or another". Rome's heritage superintendency said at the weekend a horseracing course at the planned construction site could not be demolished because of its historic architectural value. M5S MP Alfonso Bonafede said Wednesday that a city resolution on the stadium project adopted by a previous administration may be annulled. A meeting between Raggi and advocates of the project, including constructor Luca Parnasi and Roma General Manager Mauro Baldissoni, has been postponed until Friday, sources said. Roma are talking to Raggi's administration to see if a slightly revised and downsized version of their original project can go ahead and give the club its long-desired private stadium. At present they share the publicly owned Olimpico stadium with crosscity rivals Lazio.