Rome

Rugby: Italy make four changes for England match

Allan replaces Canna at flyhalf

Rugby: Italy make four changes for England match

Rome, February 22 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea said Wednesday that he was making four changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's Six Nations match against holders England at Twickenham. The Azzurri are aiming to produce a convincing performance after heavy home defeats to Wales and Ireland in their first two games this year revived the debate about whether they deserve their place in the tournament. Tommaso Allan returns at flyhalf to make his first start since a victory in Canada last June, with Carlo Canna dropping to the bench. Giulio Bisegni returns on the wing for Angelo Esposito, and Michele Campagnaro comes in for Tommaso Benvenuti at outside centre. The other change is in the back row, with Abraham Steyn replacing Mata Maxime Mbanda as blind-side flanker. Italy have never beaten England, who are on a 16-match winning run and aiming for a second consecutive Grand Slam. Team: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Giulio Bisegni, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Luke McLean, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Edoardo Gori; 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Simone Favaro, 6 Abraham Steyn, 5 Andries Van Schlakwyk, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Lorenzo Cittadini, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Andrea Lovotti. Replacements: 16 Ornel Gega, 17 Michele Rizzo, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 George Biagi, 20 Mata Maxime Mbandà, 21 Giorgio Bronzini, 22 Carlo Canna, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

di Giovanni Pastore

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33