Rugby: Italy make four changes for England match

Rome, February 22 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea said Wednesday that he was making four changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's Six Nations match against holders England at Twickenham. The Azzurri are aiming to produce a convincing performance after heavy home defeats to Wales and Ireland in their first two games this year revived the debate about whether they deserve their place in the tournament. Tommaso Allan returns at flyhalf to make his first start since a victory in Canada last June, with Carlo Canna dropping to the bench. Giulio Bisegni returns on the wing for Angelo Esposito, and Michele Campagnaro comes in for Tommaso Benvenuti at outside centre. The other change is in the back row, with Abraham Steyn replacing Mata Maxime Mbanda as blind-side flanker. Italy have never beaten England, who are on a 16-match winning run and aiming for a second consecutive Grand Slam. Team: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Giulio Bisegni, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Luke McLean, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Edoardo Gori; 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Simone Favaro, 6 Abraham Steyn, 5 Andries Van Schlakwyk, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Lorenzo Cittadini, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Andrea Lovotti. Replacements: 16 Ornel Gega, 17 Michele Rizzo, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 George Biagi, 20 Mata Maxime Mbandà, 21 Giorgio Bronzini, 22 Carlo Canna, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti.