Chiomonte TAV exploratory tunnel complete (3)

Turin

Chiomonte TAV exploratory tunnel complete

Drill went down to 7,020 metres

Chiomonte TAV exploratory tunnel complete

Turin, February 22 - Excavation is complete on the exploratory tunnel in Chiomonte, the first part in Italian works on the Turin-Lyon high-speed train (TAV), where the drill reached a depth of 7,020 metres, said Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin (TELT), the company in charge of building and managing the railway, on Wednesday. "The resources of the last 500 metres will be used for some finishing work that will facilitate the start of the main work," it said. The exploratory tunnel cost 173 million euros and the worksite opened in 2012. The construction involved 460 businesses, 42% of them from the Susa Valley, 14% from the rest of Piedmont, and 4% from the rest of Italy and abroad. At the peak of construction there were 170 workers employed. Technical director Maurizio Bufalini said 5% of the overall budget was allocated for environmental monitoring, with checks on 137 criteria. "From more than 40,000 measurements, no critical issues emerged," he said. The TAV project has seen bitter and sometimes violent Italian protests over the past few years by activists who say it will cause environmental damage and air pollution as well as ruining a pristine mountain valley.

