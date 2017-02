Bishops slam hiring of abortion doctors (2)

Rome, February 22 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Wednesday slammed the planned hiring of two gynecologists at Rome's San Camillo Hospital on a contract that envisages their dismissal if they refuse to perform abortions because of conscience. The CEI said conscientious objection was "a right" that must be preserved. Women regularly complain about the difficulty of obtaining an abortion in Italian hospitals, where conscientious-objector doctors are a majority.