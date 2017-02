Vatican funding body APSA ex-managers probed (2)

Rome, February 22 - Two former co-administrators of Vatican funding agency APSA, Piero Menchini and Paolo Mennini, have been placed under investigation in a probe into suspected irregular Vatican financial transactions by Banca Finnat Chairman Giampietro Nattino, police said Wednesday. The pair ran APSA, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, which funds the Roman Curia, from January 28 2001 to January 26 2011. Police on Tuesday seized 2.5 million euros from Nattino in the probe. photo: Nattino