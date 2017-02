EU appreciates reforms but we must do more - Padoan (2)

Rome, February 22 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan tweeted Wednesday that "in its annual analysis the European Commission appreciates the breadth of reforms launched and realised by Italian governments in the last few years". He said "the effects of the reforms are being seen: growth has returned, employment is rising, credit is working better. But we must do more". Padoan was speaking after the EU published a report on Italian debt and issued its annual analysis of the economic and social situation in member States.