Mafia kill man, feed him to pigs

Enna
22/02/2017
Enna, February 22 - The Sicilian Mafia killed a tobacconist and fed him to pigs 13 years ago, police said after arresting the four suspected mafiosi who allegedly did it Wednesday. Giuseppe Bruno, from the town of Villarosa near Enna in central Sicily, went to the local Mob to reclaim a loan and was instead murdered. His body was chopped up with a chainsaw and parts of it fed to pigs, while other parts were burned in metal drums, police said. Brothers Damiano, Amedeo and Maurizio Nicosia, respectively aged 60, 51 and 54, and their 53-year-old cousin Michele Nicosia, are accused of mafia conspiracy to commit murder, loan sharking, drug trafficking, weapons possession and trying to take over businesses.
