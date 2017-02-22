Rome

'Forms of slavery' returning to labour market - Camusso (2)

CGIL leader at assembly of Sky employees

Rome, February 22 - Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, on Wednesday said Italy is witnessing the return of "forms of servitude and slavery in the work world", speaking at an assembly for employees of broadcaster Sky. "Perhaps we see them as far away, because they belong to the worlds of farming and building, but when they become tolerated and permitted forms, then they can expand," she said. CGIL has sponsored a referendum to curb the use of widely abused vouchers for occasional work which critics say have led to wage slavery, as they are being employed for longer-term and sometimes steady jobs. Paolo Gentiloni's government has promised legislation that may avert the referendum. Sky TV is cutting staff as part of a restructuring plan.

