6 risk trial for Italian hostages killed in Libya (3)

Rome, February 22 - Six managers of Parma-based oil and gas infrastructure company Bonatti risk trial over the July 2015 kidnapping in Libya of four workers that ended with two of them, Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, being killed in March 2016. Prosecutors said after winding up their probe Wednesday that the kidnapping could have been averted if "adequate" security measures had been adopted by the firm. The six have been charged with culpable cooperation in a crime, judicial sources said. In October it was learned that the six Bonatti managers were under investigation in relation to the killing last March of Failla and Piano. Among the six is Dennis Morson, Bonatti's logistics chief for Libya, who has been probed for suspected culpable homicide and breaching regulations on safe working conditions. Failla and Piano were killed on March 2, apparently in a firefight between the kidnappers and militia loyal to the Tripoli national unity government, although the circumstances are still not entirely clear. They were taken captive along with two other Italian hostages, Filippo Calcagno and Gino Pollicardo, in July 2015. Calcagno and Pollicardo broke out of the house they were being held in in the city of Sabratha a day after Failla and Piano were killed. photo: Failla (L) and Piano