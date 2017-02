Moscovici says Italy can respect budget rules (2)

Brussels, February 22 - European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday "I met (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan on Monday and I believe Italy can respect the (budget) rules". He told a press conference "the Italian government has pledged (to make) a 0.2% adjustment to comply with the (Stability) Pact, this will be a key element in our overall assessment". Padoan is putting together a 3.4-billion-euro package to be presented by the end of April to avert a budget infringement procedure.