'Should have opened procedure today' - Dombrovskis

Brussels, February 22 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday that the EU executive had the grounds to open an infringement procedure against Italy, but had opted to wait instead. "Right from today an excessive deficit procedure should have been opened, but we'll come back to the issue in April, after verifying respect of the commitments taken (to reduce the deficit by 0.2% of GDP)," he said. He added that the EC had already "fully" accounted for the cost of Italy's refugee and earthquake crises.