'Should have opened procedure today' - Dombrovskis

Brussels
22/02/2017
Brussels, February 22 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday that the EU executive had the grounds to open an infringement procedure against Italy, but had opted to wait instead. "Right from today an excessive deficit procedure should have been opened, but we'll come back to the issue in April, after verifying respect of the commitments taken (to reduce the deficit by 0.2% of GDP)," he said. He added that the EC had already "fully" accounted for the cost of Italy's refugee and earthquake crises.
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»
di Antonio Sisca
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online