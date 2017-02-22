Majority of taxi unions support ministry accord (2)

Rome, February 22 - The majority of labour unions representing taxi drivers on Wednesday approved the accord reached on Tuesday at the transport ministry, which calls for the drafting of new regulations on sector reorganisation within a month. The approval vote was nearly unanimous, with three dissentions among 400 delegates. Federtaxi, UGL and USB unions are evaluating the accord with an attorney. Some 21 unions signed a deal with Transport Minister Graziano Delrio Tuesday night to end a six-day strike that caused mayhem in Rome Tuesday with four drivers arrested after clashing with police and several windows blown in by firecrackers as angry drivers made Fascist salutes before tangling with baton-wielding officers. One protester, a street trader involved in a separate dispute, was photographed with a knuckle duster.