Brussels

Deliver adjustment in April or procedure-EC to Italy (2)

Commission gives warning in debt report

Deliver adjustment in April or procedure-EC to Italy (2)

Brussels, February 22 - The European Commission will consider Italy to have not respected the debt rule unless it implements "credible" measures to take action to deliver a adjustment in its structural deficit of "at least 0.2% of GDP" by the end of April, the EC said in a debt report on Wednesday. It said that the decision to open an infringement procedure for "excessive deficit" will be taken on the "basis of the spring 2017 forecasts", which are usually published in May. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is currently preparing a package of measures to try to raise around 3.4 billion euros in addition cash to avoid the infringement procedure. The report said that "Italy still displays excessive imbalances". It acknowledged that Italy has made some progress on following its country-specific recommendations but added that "the reform momentum has markedly slowed down and that significant challenges persist in diverse reform areas".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

di Giovanni Pastore

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33