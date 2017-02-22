Mattarella urges China to invest in Italy (2)

Beijing, February 22 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday urged China to invest in Italy, saying there was an "encouraging" climate for investors. "Chinese productive investments have found and will find in our country a safe destination and an encouraging climate," he told Chinese President Xi Jinping. During his visit to China Mattarella confirmed that between Roma and Beijing there is "authentic collaboration across the board", as testified by the 13 bilateral accords signed today. Mattarella was accompanied by a large business delegation and met members of the Italian business community in China. The value of the accords signed Wednesday was some five billion euros.