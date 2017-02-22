Beijing

Mattarella urges China to invest in Italy (2)

'Encouraging climate' tells Xi

Mattarella urges China to invest in Italy (2)

Beijing, February 22 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday urged China to invest in Italy, saying there was an "encouraging" climate for investors. "Chinese productive investments have found and will find in our country a safe destination and an encouraging climate," he told Chinese President Xi Jinping. During his visit to China Mattarella confirmed that between Roma and Beijing there is "authentic collaboration across the board", as testified by the 13 bilateral accords signed today. Mattarella was accompanied by a large business delegation and met members of the Italian business community in China. The value of the accords signed Wednesday was some five billion euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

di Giovanni Pastore

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33