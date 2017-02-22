Genoa

Carige ex-president Berneschi gets 8 yrs 2 mths (2)

'They might as well have shot me' he comments

Carige ex-president Berneschi gets 8 yrs 2 mths (2)

Genoa, November 17 - A court on Wednesday handed down a sentence of eight years and two months in prison for the former president of medium-sized Genoa-based Carige bank, Giovanni Berneschi. "They might as well have shot me," commented Berneschi after the verdict was read out. Berneschi was arrested in the case in May 2014. He and six others, who got shorter sentences, were are on trial on charges of criminal association for purposes of fraud and money-laundering to the detriment of the Genoa-based lender's insurance branch, Carige Vita Nuova. The defendants were found guilty of using the insurer to purchase real estate and company shares from crooked businessmen at inflated prices, and reinvesting the capital gains abroad.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

di Giovanni Pastore

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

L’omicida ai genitori: «Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»

di Antonio Sisca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33