Unions demand Alitalia contract not be replaced

Condition for resuming talks on national contract renewal

Rome, February 22 - Labour unions on Wednesday said before they'll resume talks on renewing the national contract for employees of troubled airline Alitalia it's "essential" that the restructuring plan scheduled to go into force on March 1, which would replace the collective contract and include job cuts, be removed. The unions sent a letter with their request to Italian Interior Minister Graziano Delrio, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, and Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti, ahead of talks on Wednesday afternoon over the renewal of the national labour contract. The unions were summoned to the forthcoming Wednesday afternoon meeting on Tuesday by Assaereo, the chapter of the industrial employers' group Confindustria that includes Alitalia. In the letter, dated February 21, the unions said they were available "more appropriately in a government setting, to talks on the national contract renewal once all unilateral actions have been removed from it".

