2016 worst year ever for cybercrime - report

Rome
22/02/2017
Rome, February 22 - A report released on Wednesday by information security association Clusit said that 2016 was "the worst year ever in terms of the evolution of the cyber threat and the relative impact". It said phishing attacks were up 1,166% last year. The report presented in Milan said that the greatest increases in attacks were registered in the health sector, up 102%, following by large-scale retail (70%) and banking and finance (64%).
Le altre notizie
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte
di Arcangelo Badolati
Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine
di Giovanni Pastore
L’omicida ai genitori:
«Ho ucciso Mario Torchia»
di Antonio Sisca
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online