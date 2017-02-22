Rome

2016 worst year ever for cybercrime - report

Phishing up 1,166%, says Clusit

Rome, February 22 - A report released on Wednesday by information security association Clusit said that 2016 was "the worst year ever in terms of the evolution of the cyber threat and the relative impact". It said phishing attacks were up 1,166% last year. The report presented in Milan said that the greatest increases in attacks were registered in the health sector, up 102%, following by large-scale retail (70%) and banking and finance (64%).

