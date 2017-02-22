Rome

Taxis back to work, but Rome commuters hit by metro strike

Protests marred by violence on Tuesday

Rome, February 22 - Taxi drivers were back at work on Wednesday in Rome, Milan, and Turin, after a six-day wildcat strike, but misery for commuters in the capital continued with a bus and metro strike. The taxi drivers abandoned their protests against measures they said would help Uber after labour unions and Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio reached an agreement on Tuesday evening. Protests on Tuesday in Rome, which street vendors angered by measures to limit their activities also took part in, caused massive disruption and were marred by violence. Several people were injured and four detained. Wednesday's four-hour public transport strike led to the closure of the A line of the Rome metro, while services on the B line were cut and many bus and tram lines suffered reductions.

