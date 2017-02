Take food to famine-hit South Sudan demands pope

Vatican City, February 22 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the international community to deliver aid to famine-hit South Sunda. "There is particular apprehension about painful news from tormented South Sudan, where a fratricidal conflict has combined with a serious food crisis to hit the Horn of Africa and condemns millions of people to death due to hunger, including many children," he said. "Everyone's commitment to not stop at statements, but to give concrete food aid and make it possible for this to reach the suffering people, is more necessary than ever".