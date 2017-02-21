Two migrants arrested for allegedly raping man (2)

Brindisi
21/02/2017
Brindisi, February 21 - Brindisi police on Tuesday arrested two Pakistani citizens for allegedly raping a young Italian man in the Puglia city. The two suspects were identified as Rab Nawaz, 29, who has a regular residence permit, and Ali Imram, 28, whose permit was being renewed. The two suspects are accused of sexually harassing the young man, who was waiting for a train after spending an evening with friends, and then dragging him to a side street nearby and raping him. The rape was initially reported to have taken place at the rail station but Italian railway network company RFI issued a statement late Tuesday saying it had not occurred there. photo: Brindisi station
