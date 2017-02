EU report to warn on slowing reforms - sources (3)

Brussels, February 21 - Italian structural reforms "are being slowed down because of the country's internal political situation", a debt report to be published by the European Commission will say Wednesday, EU sources told ANSA Tuesday. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is being racked by a painful split but the splitters have vowed to continue to back PD member Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left-centre-right government. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Gentiloni are putting together a budget adjustment to avert an EU infringement procedure. photo: Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan