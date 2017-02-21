Rome

Working on new centre-left group - Speranza (2)

Start off on a new path

Working on new centre-left group - Speranza (2)

Rome, February 21 - Former Democratic Party (PD) House whip Roberto Speranza said after his PD minority split Tuesday that "we are going forward on the path of the construction of a new Italian centre-left political subject aiming to correct those policies that have driven away from our field many workers, young people and teachers". "We must start a new path," he told ANSA. Speranza added that Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano had chosen to stand for leader in "Renzi's Party", referring to ex-leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi. Speranza and his senior ally, former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani, said they were quitting the PD after Renzi refused to make a series of concessions to them and moved ahead with triggering a congress where he aims to be re-elected.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Arrestato Pasquale Siclari (Aicon)

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

Il rampollo di 'ndrangheta che fa tremare le cosche calabresi in Piemonte

di Arcangelo Badolati

Interviene per difendere il figlio, ucciso a coltellate

Ufficiale giudiziario ucciso con un tagliacarte

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

Cosenza, l’emergenza baby-gang nella città ferita dal crimine

di Giovanni Pastore

Arrestati 12 affiliati alla cosca Piromalli

Arrestati 12 affiliati
alla cosca Piromalli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33