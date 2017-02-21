Working on new centre-left group - Speranza (2)

Rome
21/02/2017
Rome, February 21 - Former Democratic Party (PD) House whip Roberto Speranza said after his PD minority split Tuesday that "we are going forward on the path of the construction of a new Italian centre-left political subject aiming to correct those policies that have driven away from our field many workers, young people and teachers". "We must start a new path," he told ANSA. Speranza added that Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano had chosen to stand for leader in "Renzi's Party", referring to ex-leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi. Speranza and his senior ally, former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani, said they were quitting the PD after Renzi refused to make a series of concessions to them and moved ahead with triggering a congress where he aims to be re-elected.
