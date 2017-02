Six suspected members of Mafia Alcamo clan arrested

Palermo, February 21 - Police from the DIA special anti-Mafia force in Trapani on Tuesday arrested six suspected members of a Mafia clan in the town of Alcamo. The suspects include the alleged clan's boss, Ignazio Melodia, a 50-year-old doctor who was sentenced to an eight-year jail term in 2010 for Mafia association. Melodia allegedly became a member of the local syndicate through top fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro and through his father Diego Melodia, a convicted Alcamo Mafia boss. The other suspects include Salvatore Giacalone, 62, Antonino Stella, 69, Filippo Cracchiolo, 56, Giuseppe Di Giovanni, 32, and Vito Turriciano, 70. The six are charged with Mafia association, extorting money from local entrepreneurs and rigging Alcamo's local elections, investigators said. photo: Melodia