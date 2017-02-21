Soccer: Bonucci will accept omission - Buffon (2)

Turin, February 21 - Leonardo Bonucci will accept being left out of the Juventus squad in its Champions League last 16 first leg at Porto for disciplinary reasons, captain Gianluigi Buffon said Tuesday. "Leo personifies the Juve style," said Buffon. Bonucci is set to be omitted following a well-publicised row with manager Massimiliano Allegri. Allegri later confirmed that Bonucci would follow the Porto clash from the stands. The experienced Italy defender was involved in a furious bust-up with Allegri in the aftermath of the Serie A champs and leaders' 4-1 victory over Palermo at Juventus Stadium on February 17. "Shut up, dickhead! F*** off!" Allegri is reported to have yelled at Bonucci after the game. The Juventus manager has since played down the "misunderstanding" but, according to reports in Italy, the fall-out is far from over yet.